New Delhi, July 4: Amazon is reportedly making changes to how it evaluates its employees, as CEO Andy Jassy said to be focusing more on discipline and performance. The company is now linking its leadership principles with performance reviews. The shift is reportedly part of CEO Jassy’s effort to strengthen the company’s work culture. It is said to be the first time Amazon has integrated these values into employee evaluations.

The updated system will use a three-tiered method to assess how well employees follow Amazon’s leadership principles. Amazon managers are said to assess employees based on three areas, which include Leadership Principles adherence, performance, and potential. As per a report of Business Insider, Amazon is placing greater emphasis on its leadership principles to evaluate employee performance. For the first time, the company is said to be integrating these values into its employee performance review process, as CEO Andy Jassy aims to build a more structured and disciplined work environment. Soham-Gate: Indian Techie Soham Parekh Accused of Duping Multiple Tech Companies With Moonlighting and Fake Resume, CEOs and Founders React To Viral Post.

Amazon spokesperson, Sam Stephenson reportedly highlighted that the company frequently examines its performance evaluation methods to better support employee progress. Stephenson said, "These changes streamline the process for managers and help to ensure greater consistency." As per an internal document accessed by Business Insider, Amazon managers will begin using a three-level rating system starting this quarter's midyear review cycle. It will help managers to assess how well corporate employees reflect the company's key principles in their daily work.

As per reports, Amazon uses 16 LPs, which focus on aspects like customer focus and cost management for its business decisions. The internal guidelines indicate that these changes are intended to enhance the company's ability to recognise top talent and strengthen its corporate culture. Additionally, it states that only 5% of employees will qualify for the highest "role model" rating when their behaviour is assessed against these LPs. For teams with over 50 employees, the expected classification is 20% in TT, 15% in HV3, 25% in HV2, 35% in HV1, and 5% in LE. Microsoft Layoffs: Satya Nadella-Run Firm Lays Off Around 9,000 Employees, Hits Xbox Division To Close The Initiative Game Studio Following Perfect Dark Cancellation.

Amazon is streamlining its rating system for performance and potential, alongside leadership principles, to create an overall value score for each corporate employee. The score will reportedly play a key role in decisions about pay raises and whether an employee may be put on a performance improvement plan.

