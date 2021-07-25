The OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone was recently launched in the country. OnePlus announced the prices of the mid-range smartphone earlier this week. It was at the launch that the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that Nord 2 will go on sale on July 26, 2021, for Amazon Prime members and OnePlus Red Cable Club members only. It's worth noting that open sales for the Nord 2 will begin from July 28, 2021. Interested buyers can get their hands on the device today at midnight via Amazon.in and OnePlus.in. OnePlus Nord 2 5G & OnePlus Buds Pro Launched in India.

OnePlus will offer the Nord 2 5G phone in three variants - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 27,999 and the 8GB + 128GB model will retail at 29,999. The top-end 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 34,999. Do note, the base 6GB + 128GB variant will not be a part of this offer. However, it will be available for online sale from August 30, 2021.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Online Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

As far as offers are concerned, the Nord 2 buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1000 via HDFC Bank credit cards and EMIs. Additionally, there’s also a no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank for up to 6 months. To make things exciting, the first 2000 orders on the OnePlus Store App will get a free OnePlus Nord Fanny pack.

P̶r̶e̶t̶t̶y̶ ̶m̶u̶c̶h̶ the most pampered community ever 🎁 Get the first crack at the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and also save up to ₹4000 when you get yours at the Red Cable First Sale! Starting 26th July Get notified - https://t.co/AZUad4fZRp pic.twitter.com/hi0ZMW7F2n — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 23, 2021

The affordable mid-range phone gets three colours - Blue Haze, Green Woods and Gray Sierra. It boasts a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz of refresh rate and 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC that comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord 2 gets a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP mono lens. The front snapper is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It runs on Android 11 based On OxygenOS 11.3 OS. The phone is backed by a 4500mAh with Warp Charge 65 fast charging technology.

