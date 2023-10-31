Mumbai, October 31: Apple has introduced its most anticipated MacBook Pro models during its most awaited Apple Scary Fast Event in 2023. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro powered by M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips that offer faster performance than the previous M1 and M2 chips. The latest models come with powerful features, specifications and other upgrades from previous models.

The new Apple laptops with M3 chips offer robust performance for students and professionals. It provides faster image processing, graphics rendering, and multi-tasking with multiple external displays quickly. The MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with a display, speaker system, better battery life, and other features. Apple M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max Chipset Launched: Check Features, Performance and Other Details Here.

Watch Apple Scary Fast Event Here:

Apple 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Specifications and Price:

Apple has launched its most anticipated MacBook Pro models with next-generation architecture offering faster computing with the help of multi-core CPU and GPU. Mac. Powered by state-of-the-art technology, the new MacBook Pro models offer 22 hours of battery life, 128GB of unified memory, up to 8TB storage, the latest macOS Sonoma, and advanced thermal architecture.

Apple's new 14-inch MacBook Pro models are powered by M3 chips, and 16-inch models come with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips that offer increased performance. Both the models come with Liquid-Retina XDR Display, a six-speaker sound system, MagSafe-3, a magic keyboard, 2-external display support, and the option to support 4-external display support for 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The new Apple laptops support HDMI, Thunderbolt-4, and SDXC. Apple Launches MacBook Pro with M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max Processors, Check Specifications and Price Details Here.

New MacBook Pro Models Price and Availability:

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro model price starts from $1,599 (approximately Rs 1,33,109), and the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499 (roughly Rs 2,08,030); the 14-inch and 16-inch models powered by M3 and M3 Pro chips is available to order today and will be available by next week, and the 16-inch models will be available later in November.

