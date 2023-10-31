Apple has introduced its latest 3nm chipset M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max for the MacBook Pro laptops. The new chips are powerful than the previous M1 and M2 introduced in previous MacBook Pro models. The M3 chip offers 8-core CPU with 4-performance cores and 4-efficiency cores, up to 24GB unified memory. The M3 chip offers 10-core GPU with massive performance increase than previous chips with features like Dynamic Caching using exact memory needed for task, Ray Tracing feature for creating powerful rendering visual faster than ever. It also offers Mesh Shading feature and delivers 2.5x faster graphic rendering than M1 and 1.8x faster than M2. The M3 Pro chip offer 36GB unified memory, 12-core CPU, and 18-core CPU and M3 Max offers 128GB unified memory, 16-core CPU, and 40-core GPU offering great performance. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro Based on Iconic SGH-E700 Unveiled: From Nostalgic Look To Design Upgrades and Availability in India, Here's Everything You Should Know.

