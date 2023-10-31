Apple has introduced its new MacBook Pro during Apple Scary Fast Event with new powerful chip and next-generation performance. The new MacBook Pro is powered by state-of-the-art technology and three next-generation chips M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. The new MacBook Pro comes 22 hours of battery life, 11x faster performance than intel-based MacBook Pro, new Liquid-Retina XDR Display, six-speakers sound system, up to 8TB storage, and 128GB unified memory. Further it offers 16-cores and 40-core CPU and up to 2 external display support for 14-inch and 4-external display for 16-inch model. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with macOS Sonoma and priced starting $1,599 (roughly Rs 1,33,109) and 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499 (roughly Rs 2,08,030). OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Likely To Launch in India: Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price Details Here.

New Apple 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Chips Launched:

