New Delhi, January 8: Apple on Tuesday announced that its next "Swift Student Challenge" will open on February 3, aimed at uplifting the next generation of developers, creators, and entrepreneurs.

The challenge empowers students to join a worldwide community of developers using Swift -- the same programming language used by professionals -- to create the next wave of groundbreaking apps. Previous Swift Student Challenge participants used their creativity to develop apps to solve real-world problems such as connecting peers to mental health resources and identifying ways to support sustainability efforts on campus. Top 5 Apple Products Coming in 2025: iPhone SE 4, HomePad Smart Display, iPad 11 and More; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

“Apple’s Swift Student Challenge has given thousands of students around the world the opportunity to showcase their creativity, and coding capabilities, and learn real-world skills that they can take into their careers and beyond,” the company said. “We encourage you to brainstorm and develop thoughtful ideas for apps that address important issues in your community and beyond,” it added.

Submissions for the 2025 Swift Student Challenge will open on February 3, for three weeks. To get ready for the challenge, students and educators can take part in an online session hosted by Apple, where they’ll learn more about participating in the Swift Student Challenge.

The sessions can help them explore the elements of great apps with an Apple engineer, pick up tips from a former Challenge winner, and get inspiration for creating their own app playground. The company informed that updated “Develop in Swift Tutorials” are also available to help students dive into the foundations of coding as they explore innovative apps for Apple platforms. iPhone 18 Pro: Apple Testing New Camera Technologies for Upcoming Devices From iPhone 18 Series; Check Details.

Out of the 350 overall winners, 50 distinguished winners will be invited to Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, next summer, where they’ll have the opportunity to connect with the Apple team, the iPhone maker said. All winners will receive one year of membership in the Apple Developer Programme and a special gift from Apple.

