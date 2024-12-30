Cupertino, December 30: Apple is planning to introduce its new product lineup in 2025, taking a huge step forward from 2024 in terms of technological advancement and new features. The Apple Products coming next year would include the iPhone 17 series, Macs, and others integrated with Apple Intelligence. This year, Apple took the smartphone industry by surprise when it announced Apple Intelligence and the new iPhone 16 series.

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple will introduce several new products in early 2025 ahead of the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17 standard model, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and another iPhone 17 Slim or Thin model instead of Plus. These launches set for Q1 2025 might not be announced together but will be introduced early next year. Here are the top five Apple products coming in 2025. POCO X7 Series Launch Confirmed on January 9, 2024; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone SE 4

Apple's iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to launch in 2025 for months. The device may include an A18 chip for higher performance mated with 8GB RAM. The upcoming iPhone SE 4 is expected to have a 48MP rear camera and include the first 5G modem designed by Apple. It may be priced around USD 499 and would sport an OLED notch display supporting Face ID.

HomePad Smart Display

Apple is planning to introduce its HomePad Smart Display next year and offer multiple features and capabilities. The device will reportedly be integrated with the Apple Smart Home ecosystem and focus on Siri integration. It would reportedly work with applications like Music, Safari, Notes, and others. The launch of the Apple HomePad Smart Display is expected around March 2025.

iPad 11

Apple will launch the iPad 11 with many new features enhancing productivity, performance and integration with Apple Intelligence. The tech giant is expected to iPad 11 standard model with 8GB RAM, iPadOS 18.3 and A-series chip. The launch is expected around early 2025. This year, Apple introduced its entire iPad lineup, including iPad Pro, iPad Mini and iPad Air.

iPad Air M3

Apple launched its updated iPad Air featuring an M2 chipset in 2024; however, reports suggest that the company may introduce its new M3-powered iPad with performance improvements in the first half of 2025.

Apple Watch SE 3

Despite facing stiff competition in the wearable market by Huawei this year, Apple will continue to offer its innovative smartwatch next year. The Apple Watch SE 3 may be released in March or April 2025. Apple may improve upon certain design aspects, features, and overall performance of its upcoming Watch SE 3. Redmi Turbo 4 Launch Will Take Place on January 2, 2025 in China; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Besides, the tech giant may launch smart home devices, including camera doorbells, iPad-like devices with robotics arms and other products. Besides the iPhone 17 series, these devices would open a new chapter in innovation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2024 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).