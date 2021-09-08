Apple, the American tech giant has confirmed that it will host an event on September 14, 2021. During the event, the company is expected to launch its highly anticipated iPhone 13 Series. iPhone 13 Series will comprise iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. The launch event will take place at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST). In addition to this, Apple is also rumoured to launch the Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 earbuds. Apple iPhone 13 Series To Be Launched on September 14, 2021.

As per tipster Mark Gurman, iPhone 13 will be launched with an improved MagSafe charger and satellite connectivity feature.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini (Photo Credits: Svet Apple)

This feature will be offered in select countries to provide connectivity even with cellular coverage. iPhone 13 models are also expected to feature improved batteries.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (Photo Credits: ZafryImthisam Twitter)

Moreover, Apple is also rumoured to announce the release date of iOS 15 for iPhone users during the event. As a reminder, iOS 15 was announced at the WWDC 21 in June.

Apple iOS 15 (Photo Credits: Apple)

As far as Apple Watch Series 7 is concerned, it is said to come in 41mm and 45mm screen sizes and flattened edges. In addition to this, the company could also introduce AirPods 3 earbuds that will carry a similar design as that of AirPods Pro.

