Mumbai, December 15: The iPhone 16 Pro price on Flipkart has dropped, with Apple’s smartphone now being sold with attractive discounts. Despite being last year’s premium model, the iPhone 16 Pro remains one of the most value-focused flagship iPhones available on the platform. Following the launch of Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series, the previous-generation Pro model has received a noticeable price adjustment, making it an appealing option for buyers seeking top-tier performance at a relatively lower price.

Flipkart has listed the device at a significantly lower price than at launch. The iPhone 16 Pro price in India was INR 1,19,900 at the time of its release. As prices fall and bank offers continue, customers considering the iPhone 16 Pro should assess how much value the device offers in 2025 before making a purchase decision. Motorola Edge 70 Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Newly Launched Motorola Smartphone.

iPhone 16 Pro Flipkart Price Now

The iPhone 16 Pro 128GB variant is currently available on Flipkart for INR 1,09,900, reflecting a price reduction of INR 10,000. Interested customers can also check ongoing discounts and additional offers. Buyers may explore options such as exchange deals and EMI plans available on Flipkart. With the iPhone 17 Pro series launching at a higher price, the iPhone 16 Pro positions itself as a more affordable flagship alternative in 2025. The iPhone 17 Pro price in India starts at INR 1,34,900.

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications and Features

At its current pricing, the iPhone 16 Pro continues to be a powerful flagship smartphone. It features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology, supporting up to a 120Hz refresh rate and offering peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits for outdoor visibility. The device is powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chipset, delivering smooth performance for everyday tasks, gaming, and professional workloads. OPPO Reno 15c Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About New OPPO Smartphone Launched in China.

In the camera department, the iPhone 16 Pro is equipped with a 48MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens, along with a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The device runs iOS 18 out of the box and is expected to receive long-term software and security updates, making it a future-ready investment for Apple users.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Flipkart Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2025 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).