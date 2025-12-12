Cupertino, December 12: Apple will launch its next-gen iPhone 18 series in 2026, likely around September month. Ahead of the launch, iPhone 18 Pro related leaks have surfaced online on the social media. As per the latest information, the upcoming device will feature in-display Face ID and invisible sensors. The Chinese social media shared the leaks of the iPhone 18 Pro smartphone. This year, Apple launched its iPhone 17 series with change the rear design and next year the compnay is rumoured to have rescheduled the launch timlines.

As per a report by Macrumors, Apple was actively testing the under-screen Face ID option using a "special spliced micro-transparent glass". that would allow the TrueDepth system’s infrared sensors to function clearly beneath the display. This aligns with earlier industry reports suggesting that Apple might shrink the Dynamic Island rather than remove it entirely, using a smaller cutout only for the front camera. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch With 60W Wired Fast-Charging; Check New Leaks, Expected Specifications and Features.

Analysts including Ross Young and Mark Gurman have also hinted at a slimmer pill-shaped design for the iPhone 18 Pro models. While Smart Pikachu’s leak did not specify model names, supply-chain sources commonly use broader labels during early testing phases. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro models in September 2026 as part of a split release cycle, with the standard iPhone 18 and the more affordable iPhone 18e reportedly pushed to early 2027. Vivo X200T Launch Timeline: Vivo Expected To Launch Compact and High-End Spec Smartphone Soon; Check Expected Price, Features and Other Details.

Recent industry rumours also suggest that Apple may adopt a new split launch strategy for its 2026 products, with high-end models like the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and a new foldable iPhone expected in the fall, while more standard models could arrive in early 2027. Analysts further claim Apple is preparing its supply chain for a significant sales boost next year, partly driven by interest in both the iPhone 18 lineup and its first foldable device. These developments indicate 2026 could be one of the company’s most ambitious years yet, with multiple major smartphone innovations on the horizon.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Macrumors), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

