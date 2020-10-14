Apple, the American tech giant officially launched the iPhone 12 series yesterday globally. iPhone 12 series comprises of iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max. After the launch, prices of iPhone 11 & few other models have been slashed. iPhone 11 is now available from Rs 54,900 for the base 64GB variant. iPhone SE 2020 with 64GB storage can be purchased at Rs 39,900. The 128GB & 256GB variants of iPhone SE now cost Rs 44,900 & Rs 54,900 respectively. Apple iPhone XR 64GB is now priced at Rs 47,900 whereas the 128GB model will be offered at Rs 52,900. iPhone 11 128GB & 256GB have also received price cuts and are now priced at Rs 59,900 & Rs 69,900 respectively. iPhone 11 with the new price is available on Apple Online India store. Apple iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched; Check Prices Here.

Apple iPhone 11 (Photo Credits: Apple India)

As a part of the Diwali sale, Apple is offering free AirPods with the iPhone 11 & customers can avail this offer starting October 17, 2020 via Apple's online store. E-commerce giants such as Amazon & Flipkart are also likely to offer iPhone 11 under the price of Rs 50,000.

Apple iPhone 11 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

In terms of specifications, iPhone 11 sports a 6.1-inch liquid retina HD display with a resolution of 1792x828 pixels. Powered by A13 Bionic chip, the smartphone comes in three storage options - 64GB, 128GB & 256GB. The handset flaunts dual rear cameras including a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 12MP wide-angle lens. The device comes in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple & White.

Apple iPhone XR (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

iPhone XR also features a 6.1-inch display & is powered by A12 Bionic chipset. The smartphone gets a single 12MP rear camera & a 7MP front shooter. The handset comes in 64GB & 128GB storage options. On the other hand, iPhone SE 2020 flaunts a 4.7-inch multi-touch Retina HD display & powered by A13 Bionic chipset. The iPhone SE 2020 gets three storage options - 64GB, 128GB & 256GB.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).