Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max CAD Render Images Leaked Online; Hints Small Bezels & Flat Edges

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max CAD Render Images Leaked Online (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After Apple launch an affordable iPhone SE globally, a new schematics of the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro has leaked online. We know that Apple won't be unveiling the next-generation iPhone until September, if we go by the historical records of the company. The computer-aided design (CAD) schematics reveals all the changes that we can expect on the iPhone 11 Pro Max successor. Going by the leaked renders, the key highlights would be the Smart Connector. It also reveals that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is also likely to be thinner than the existing flagship iPhone. Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone XR Comparison.

The render images hint that the new iPhone 12 Pro Max will be slimmer than the current model bring down the thickness to 7.39mm. However, the camera bump will be thicker (1.26mm) instead of 1.21mm seen in the last year model. The Cupertino-based company is also expected to shrink the bezels on its flagship phone by 40 percent across all sides. The thinner bezels will bring higher screen-to-body ratio.

Additionally, the accessory makers get an idea of what the company has to offer in the future. Moreover, the tipster Max Weinbach sourced out the renders from a case maker, claiming that the renders are 70 percent complete. The render images hint major changes over the iPhone 11 Pro Max. According to the reports from Bloomberg, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will carry a design that will be similar to the iPad Pro 2020.

At the rear, the renders hint the new iPhone will sport a fourth sensor featuring a LiDAR scanner. All the four sensors on the iPhone 12 Pro Max would be available in a 2x2 matrix form with the LED flash setup sitting in the center. We can also expect some changes in terms of the notch. Looking at the 3D model designed using the schematics, the notch on the new iPhone will be smaller than the current generation iPhone models.

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 12 series in three different sizes, which will be similar to what we saw with the last year iPhone 11 family. The new iPhone 12 series is likely to be launched in September this year. The new range is also expected to come with 5G support.