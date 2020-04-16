Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone XR Comparison; Prices, Features & Specifications

Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone XR (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple, the Cupertino-based technology giant introduced an all-new iPhone SE 2020 in the Indian market. The affordable iPhone SE 2020 costs Rs 42,500 in India. It sits at the bottom of Apple's current line-up for the year 2020. The affordable iPhone is certainly a viable option for the buyers looking to get their hands on the iOS device. Moreover, Apple's iPhone XR is the closest offering in terms of specifications and features. After the GST price hike, the iPhone XR retails at Rs 52,500. Though both the iPhones have a different approach, we have decided to pit them against each other. Apple iPhone SE 2020 Will Receive A Solid Response From Teenagers in India Post COVID-19 India Lockdown.

Display:

The new Apple iPhone SE 2020 sports a traditional iPhone design featuring thick bezels on top as well as the bottom. The iPhone SE gets a 4.7-inch LCD Retina display with 1334x750 pixels of resolution. The display screen is the biggest difference here as iPhone XR gets a 6.1-inch LCD panel carrying a modern look with a notch on top along with the edge-to-edge screen. Both the phones come with a glass back supporting wireless charging.

Camera:

As far as the camera specifications are concerned, both iPhone SE and iPhone XR feature the same 12MP single rear camera at the back. The snapper supports up to 5x digital zoom, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh, depth control, OIS, LED True Tone to flash with Slow Sync and more. Both the phones support Portrait mode, Auto HDR, and 4K 60fps support for video recording. At the front, there is a 7MP TrueDepth shooter with f/2.2 aperture with portrait mode. Apple iPhone 11 Series Being Offered At Steep Discounts in China Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Performance:

The newest offering from Apple is packed with the same A13 Bionic Chipset which is also seen on the iPhone 11 series. Notably, iPhone XR comes powered by an A12 Bionic chip, which is a generation older chipset. However, it is still among the fastest and best-in-class processors, as far as performance and power efficiency are concerned.

We all know that Apple does not reveal the battery capacity of iPhone devices. With iPhone SE 2020 it is no different. But the company claims that the affordable iPhone SE is packed with the same battery as seen on the iPhone 8. On the other hand, the iPhone XR comes with a 5W charging technology, supporting Qi-enabled wireless charging. Apple iPhone SE is offered in three storage options - 64GB, 128GB & 256GB, while the iPhone XR is seen in two storage configurations - 64GB & 128GB.

Verdict:

It is very much evident that both the iPhones are designed to offer the best performance with A-series chipset. However, the notable difference between the two phones is display and battery life. Moreover, the iPhone SE 2020 also misses out on the Face ID. It gets a Touch ID sensor on the Home Button. Apple iPhone SE 2020 is a viable option for the customers to purchase their first iPhone device. It would also be a great option for the buyers willing to compromise on the screen size, with performance being their main priority.