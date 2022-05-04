Apple iPhone 13 128GB variant is now available with a massive discount of Rs 44,477 on the Maple Store. Maple Store is Apple's premium retailer. This comes after Amazon announced its Summer Sale 2022, during which the iPhone 13 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 66,900. The original price of the Apple iPhone 13 128GB model is Rs 79,990. Apple Employees Slam Company’s New Work-From-Home Policy in Open Letter: Report.

Customers can get their hands on iPhone 13 128GB variant at Rs 35,513 on the Maple Store. The list of offers on Maple Store includes a discount of Rs 10,386, a Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI, a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus and a buyback value of Rs 24,000. It is worth noting that the exchange bonus is only available in stores and applicable on iPhone 11 models in good condition.

Apple iPhone 13 (Photo Credits: Maple Store)

Moreover, Maple Store has also listed other iPhone 13 models with discounts and cashback. To purchase any iPhone model on the Maple Store, you will have to register on the retailer's website. In terms of specifications, iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, an A15 Bionic chipset, a 12MP dual rear camera setup and more.

