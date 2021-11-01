The recently launched Apple iPhone 13 smartphone is being offered with a massive discount in India. As a reminder, the smartphone was launched in India, starting at Rs 79,900. As Diwali 2021 is approaching, Apple is currently offering its flagship device for as low as Rs 55,900 via the Apple India website. Customers purchasing the phone can bundle in multiple offers to get the iPhone 13 at a discount price. Buyers can use their HDFC Bank credit, debit cards with no-cost EMI to avail Rs 6,000 cashback. In addition to this, buyers can also trade in their old iPhone 8 or any new iPhone for purchasing the iPhone 13 device. Apple Discontinues 21.5-Inch Intel-Powered iMac.

Apple India online store is also providing an extra bonus of Rs 3,000. Apple iPhone XR 64GB has an exchange value of Rs 15,000 on the Apple India website. By combining all these offers, the price of the iPhone 13 can be lowered to Rs 55,900. It is worth noting that the exchange offer is also applicable to mid and top-end storage variants.

Apple iPhone 13 (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a 12MP dual rear camera and a 12MP front snapper. The device comes powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset paired with up to 512GB of internal storage and runs on iOS 15. The handset is fuelled by a 3,227mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support and wireless charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, NFC, GPS with GLONASS + QZSS and Bluetooth 5.0.

