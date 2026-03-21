Mumbai, March 21: Apple's flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max has reached its lowest price point in the Indian market since its launch, thanks to a new series of promotional offers from major retailers. Currently listed at a base price of INR 1,47,900 on Vijay Sales, the device sees an immediate flat discount from its original launch price of INR 1,49,900. When combined with eligible bank offers and exchange programs, the effective cost of the premium handset is expected to drop significantly, marking a strategic move by retailers to drive high-end smartphone volumes in the first quarter of 2026.

The current pricing structure relies on a multi-layered discount approach. Beyond the initial INR 2,000 flat price cut, consumers can leverage bank-specific incentives to further reduce the cost. iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaked Specifications, Expected Price and Release Date.

Major financial institutions, including ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank, and OneCard, are providing instant credit card discounts of up to INR 5,000. For those upgrading from previous models, exchange bonuses are also available, though the final valuation remains contingent on the condition and model of the trade-in device.

Hardware and Performance of iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro Max remains Apple's most powerful consumer device, featuring the A19 Pro chipset. This processor is designed to handle intensive tasks, including high-end gaming titles like Genshin Impact and professional-grade video editing, with improved thermal efficiency over its predecessors. The device is equipped with a 6.9-inch OLED display that supports a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, providing high peak brightness and colour accuracy. It also maintains a robust battery profile, typically lasting over a full day on a single charge with support for USB-C and MagSafe charging standards. iPhone 18 Pro Price May Stay Unchanged: Report.

Camera and Imaging Capabilities of Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

A key differentiator for the Pro Max model is its advanced triple-camera array. The system utilises three 48-megapixel sensors covering main, ultrawide, and 4x telephoto focal lengths. This setup is particularly optimised for:

Professional Video: Enhanced stabilisation and ProRes recording capabilities.

Enhanced stabilisation and ProRes recording capabilities. Low-Light Photography: Improved light intake across all three lenses.

Improved light intake across all three lenses. Macro Detail: High-resolution close-up shots via the ultrawide sensor.

Price corrections for the "Pro Max" series typically occur later in the product cycle, but the early 2026 adjustments suggest a competitive push against rival flagship releases, such as the Google Pixel 10. For Indian consumers, these combined offers represent the most accessible entry point for Apple’s top-tier hardware to date.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).