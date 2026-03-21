Mumbai, March 5: Apple is reportedly preparing for a significant shift in its hardware release cycle as early details surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro begin to surface. The upcoming flagship, expected to launch in September 2026, is set to introduce a refined aesthetic building upon the premium titanium construction of its predecessors. Industry insiders suggest that the new model has already entered trial mass production, indicating that the company is on track to meet its traditional autumn release window despite the complexity of new internal components.

The 2026 Pro model is expected to feature a major design evolution on the front display, aimed at providing a more immersive viewing experience. This upgrade reportedly includes a significantly narrower Dynamic Island, which is rumoured to shrink by approximately 35% as Apple moves certain Face ID components beneath the glass. Beyond visual changes, the device will incorporate a next-generation processor and a revamped camera system, positioning it as a substantial leap in performance for users upgrading from older generations. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Leaks, Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 18 Pro Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be powered by the all-new A20 Pro chipset, marking Apple's transition to a 2nm fabrication process for enhanced speed and energy efficiency. The device is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak outdoor brightness of up to 3,000 nits. To support advanced on-device "Apple Intelligence" capabilities, the RAM is expected to be increased to 12GB.

In terms of photography, the smartphone will likely sport a triple 48MP rear camera system, featuring a new main sensor with a mechanical variable aperture for better depth control. Connectivity will be handled by Apple’s in-house C2 5G modem, supporting both sub-6GHz and high-speed mmWave bands alongside 5G satellite connectivity. The device is expected to run on iOS 20 and house a battery capacity exceeding 5,000mAh with support for faster charging.

iPhone 18 Pro Price in India (Rumoured)

The pricing for the upcoming flagship is expected to remain stable despite the integration of advanced 2nm technology. According to market leaks and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may absorb rising component costs to maintain its competitive edge. The iPhone 18 Pro Price in India is anticipated to start at approximately INR 1,39,900 for the base 256GB storage variant, mirroring the launch price of the current iPhone 17 Pro. iPhone 18 Pro Max Release Date in 2026, Expected Price, Specifications.

Higher storage configurations, including 512GB and 1TB, could push the price closer to INR 1,60,000. While global memory prices have seen a rise, analysts suggest Apple's strategy involves securing chips early to keep starting prices unchanged. This approach is seen as a move to grab more market share following recent price hikes by competitors in the premium smartphone segment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV Profit), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).