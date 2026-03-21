New Delhi, March 21: Apple's premier flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, has reached a new price floor in the Indian market as retail chain Vijay Sales rolls out a coordinated discount campaign. By combining a flat retail price cut with specific banking partnerships and trade-in bonuses, consumers can currently acquire the device for significantly less than its standard INR 1,49,900 launch price.

This pricing adjustment comes amid a competitive first quarter for the smartphone industry, as retailers move to capitalise on the latest hardware cycle. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Hits Lowest Price Ever in India.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Listed for INR 1,47,900 on Vijay Sales

Vijay Sales is selling Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max at the lowest price in India (Photo Credits: Vijay Sales)

The Multi-Layered Discount Structure at Vijay Sales for Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

Securing the lowest possible price requires a "stacking" approach to available offers. The first layer is a direct retail discount; the iPhone 17 Pro Max is currently listed at INR 1,47,900, offering an immediate saving of INR 2,000 without any additional requirements. The most substantial savings, however, come from the second layer: banking incentives. Vijay Sales has partnered with several major financial institutions to offer instant credit card discounts of up to INR 5,000. These offers are primarily available to holders of ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank, and OneCard credit cards. When applied at checkout, these bring the effective price down to approximately INR 1,42,900.

Maximising Value Through Exchange Programs

For those looking to lower the cost further, the retailer’s "Exchange and Upgrade" program serves as the third layer of the strategy. While the value of an exchange is dependent on the model and physical condition of the old smartphone, Vijay Sales frequently offers an "Exchange Bonus" - an additional fixed discount on top of the phone's market value - specifically for the Pro Max series. Industry analysts note that high-end models like the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro typically yield the best trade-in results, potentially bringing the out-of-pocket expense below the INR 1,00,000 mark for eligible upgrades.

Steps to Purchase Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max at the Discounted Rate

To ensure the discounts are applied correctly, buyers are advised to follow a specific procurement process:

Check Online Availability: Verify the stock of your preferred colour and storage variant on the Vijay Sales website or mobile app.

Verify the stock of your preferred colour and storage variant on the Vijay Sales website or mobile app. Verify Bank Eligibility: Ensure your credit card has a sufficient limit for the full transaction, as the INR 5,000 discount is usually applied as an "instant cashback" at the time of payment.

Ensure your credit card has a sufficient limit for the full transaction, as the INR 5,000 discount is usually applied as an "instant cashback" at the time of payment. In-Store Evaluation: If opting for an exchange, visiting a physical showroom is often more reliable than online estimation, as staff can provide a final, binding valuation of your old device on the spot. iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaked Specifications, Expected Price and Release Date.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max remains a high-demand item due to its A19 Pro chipset and its transition to a 48-megapixel triple-camera system across all lenses. Retailers often use these price corrections in March to clear inventory ahead of the mid-year cycle. While Apple rarely offers direct discounts on its own web store, authorised third-party partners like Vijay Sales utilise these promotional windows to remain competitive against rival platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vijay Sales). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).