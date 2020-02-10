Apple iPhone SE 2 Could Be Launched in March This Year: Report

Apple iPhone Representational Image (Photo Credits: Apple)

San Francisco, Feb 8: Famed leakster Evan Blass claimed that Apple is finally bringing its most awaited low-cost iPhone in March this year. As per the reports, Apple has already started trial production of the upcoming iPhone SE 2 and is all set to start mass-production from mid-February, GizmoChina reported on Friday. Apple's affordable iPhone in 2020 Will Look Like IPhone 8: Report.

A recent report from Japanese blog Mac Otakara has claimed that the Cupertino based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 5.4-inch iPhone similar in size to the iPhone 8. As per report, the 5.4-inch iPhone will have a rear camera that is much bigger compared to iPhone 8.

Additionally, Apple suppliers exhibiting at the CES also revealed to the publication that the iPhone maker might be developing Face ID models, besides Touch ID models, as an updated version of iPhone 8. The initial model of the so-called iPhone SE 2 is expected to come with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM. The iPhone SE 2 models will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11's version. The phone will have three colour options such as silver, space grey and red.