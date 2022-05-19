New Delhi: Apple has introduced updated professional training and certifications for IT support and management, as demand for skilled support and technical staff within the enterprise grows. As companies expand their use of technology, employees are demanding to use iPhone, iPad, and Mac at work, resulting in an increased need for IT professionals skilled in supporting and managing Apple products, the company said in a statement. Apple To Reportedly Unveil 3 Smartwatches Along With iPhone 14 Series on September 13, 2022.

The training has been completely redesigned and moved to an online, self-paced format and the users can demonstrate their competency with two new exams and earn certification from Apple.

"More people than ever are using Mac, iPad, and iPhone to do their best work, and the demand for Apple-certified IT professionals has never been greater," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Enterprise and Education Marketing. "We believe deeply in inclusion in technology, so the new courses are self-paced and freely available, and we are working to ensure ability to pay isn't a barrier to earning Apple certification," Prescott added.

Two new Apple Professional Training courses -- Apple Device Support, and Apple Deployment and Management -- are available now on training.apple.com.

Each exam costs $149, and certification can be displayed on resumes, online profiles, and job boards, enabling users to stand out in job searches -- and employers to find qualified candidates, said Apple.

Apple device management and security company Jamf reported that its community of professionals who manage Apple products at work has grown by more than 150 percent since 2017 to more than 100k members.

