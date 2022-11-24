San Francisco, Nov 24 (IANS) Apple has partnered with medical records company Epic Systems to bring a health record tool on macOS. Apple wanted Epic Systems to develop a native version of the tool for macOS, but the latter is instead working on one that would be simpler to use than a native application, reports Apple insider. Apple iPhone 15 May Feature Titanium Chassis With Curved Rear Edges.

Epic Systems is the largest provider of electronic health records in the US. A report from 2021 claimed that over 250 million patients have a medical record kept by Epic Systems. Health Card for 4 Crore People Before Next Year: CM Bommai.

Last month, Apple's latest update of macOS Ventura had introduced a "Continuity Camera" feature that allowed users to connect their iPhone to a Mac to use it as a webcam with applications like FaceTime or Zoom. With the new feature, users were able to use their iPhone as a web camera by wirelessly connecting it to their Mac.

