Apple, the Cupertino based tech giant will officially host the Unleashed event tonight. During the event, the company is likely to launch a slew of new products. Last month, Apple had held an event where it launched the iPhone 13 Series, new iPad, iPad Mini, Watch Series 7 and tonight, the company could introduce new MacBook Pro models, AirPods 3, new Mac Mini and more. The launch event will commence at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) and will be streamed live via Apple's official YouTube channel. Apple Unleashed Event: M1X MacBook Pro Models, AirPods 3 & More Expected To Be Launched Tonight; Here’s How To Watch Live Stream.

Upcoming MacBook Pro models are likely to be powered by Apple's M1X silicon chipset. The M1X processor could be launched as the successor to the M1 SoC. Ahead of the launch, renders of the upcoming device were leaked online, which showcased a notch edge-to-edge display, just like iPhone.

Upcoming MacBook Pro (Photo Credits: Yanko Design)

MacBook Pro 2021 is likely to come in two screen sizes - 14-inch and 16-inch. As per a previous report, Apple might remove the 'MacBook Pro' branding from the bottom of its display. Moreover, the device is rumoured to come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD.

Apple AirPods 3 (Photo Credits: Apple Hub)

Coming to AirPods 3, it is also likely to debut along with new MacBook Pro models. The earbuds were speculated to be launched along with iPhone 13 Series last month but it did not happen. Apple might put an end to weeks of speculation by launching it tonight. AirPods 3 is said to carry a similar design as that of AirPods Pro. It is likely to come with a redesigned charging case, a shorter stem, spatial audio support and more.

Apple Mac Mini (Photo Credits: Apple India)

On the other hand, the new Mac Mini could sport four Thunderbolt ports, an Ethernet port, an HDMI port and two USB-A ports. YouTuber Jon Prosser had claimed that the upcoming Mac Mini will get a plexiglass-like top. Moreover, the device might be powered by the same M1X SoC and could retain the same design as that of the old model.