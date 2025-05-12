New Delhi, May 12: Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch in late 2025. The upcoming smartwatch will likely come with advanced specifications and features. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch this September along with the iPhone 17 series. Apple may include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched in 2023, followed by a new black titanium variant a year later. Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Although the company has not made an official announcement regarding the device, rumours suggest that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 may come with a slim design. Apple could introduce improvements in the case and will offer new strap options for the third-generation Ultra watch. It might also feature a larger battery. iPhone 17 Series Launch Date Tipped: Check Expected Release Date, Price and Specifications of Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to include satellite messaging support. The feature may be developed in collaboration with Globalstar, the same provider that powers Apple’s emergency SOS feature on iPhones. Users may be able to send text messages even when they are out of range of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. However, reports suggest that the feature might initially be limited to select regions, depending on satellite coverage and regulatory approvals. Madhav Seth, Former CEO of HTech and Realme, Teases India-Made ‘Alcatel’ Brand Smartphone With NxtQuantum OS System, Coming Soon.

Apple may also bring 5G connectivity to the Watch Ultra 3 through 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability) standard. The technology is expected to offer better performance than LTE while still maintaining energy efficiency, making it well-suited for a device like the Apple Watch. Unlike previous Ultra models that were limited to 4G LTE, the users of Watch Ultra 3 could benefit from 5G connectivity. The reports also suggest that Apple will likely introduce blood pressure monitoring capabilities to the next Watch Ultra. The Watch Ultra 3 may not display specific diastolic or systolic numbers, but is said to alert users when irregular blood pressure patterns are identified.

