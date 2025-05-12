Madhav Seth, Former CEO of HTech and Realme, Teases India-Made ‘Alcatel’ Brand Smartphone With NxtQuantum OS System, Coming Soon

Former HTech and Realme CEO Madhav Seth has announced the upcoming launch of a new India-made Alcatel smartphone running on NxtQuantum OS. The upcoming smartphone will launch soon in India and show the specifications and features of the smartphone.

Madhav Seth, Former CEO of HTech and Realme, Teases India-Made ‘Alcatel’ Brand Smartphone With NxtQuantum OS System, Coming Soon
India made Alcatel Smartphone Teaser Image (Photo Credits: X/@MadhavSheth1)
Socially Team Latestly| May 12, 2025 01:32 PM IST

Former HTech and Realme CEO Madhav Seth announced the launch of a new India-made smartphone soon. Madhav Seth, now working with NxtCells to launch a new Alcatel brand smartphone in India, shared a teaser image to confirm the future launch. He said, "This is a phone imagined and built in India. Made to move across borders, pockets and lives. India Se. Sabke Liye." He confirmed that he would reveal more details soon and shared a Flipkart microsite page link. He also announced that the new Alcatel smartphone will be powered by NXTQ (NxtQuantum OS). Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launch Tomorrow With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Check Expected Price, All Confirmed Specifications and Features Ahead of May 13, 2025.

Madhav Seth Announced India-Made 'Alcatel' Smartphone Teaser 

