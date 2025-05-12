Madhav Seth, Former CEO of HTech and Realme, Teases India-Made ‘Alcatel’ Brand Smartphone With NxtQuantum OS System, Coming Soon

Former HTech and Realme CEO Madhav Seth announced the launch of a new India-made smartphone soon. Madhav Seth, now working with NxtCells to launch a new Alcatel brand smartphone in India, shared a teaser image to confirm the future launch. He said, "This is a phone imagined and built in India. Made to move across borders, pockets and lives. India Se. Sabke Liye." He confirmed that he would reveal more details soon and shared a Flipkart microsite page link. He also announced that the new Alcatel smartphone will be powered by NXTQ (NxtQuantum OS). Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launch Tomorrow With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Check Expected Price, All Confirmed Specifications and Features Ahead of May 13, 2025.

Madhav Seth Announced India-Made 'Alcatel' Smartphone Teaser

This is a phone imagined and built in India. Made to move across borders, pockets and lives. India Se. Sabke Liye. More coming soon: https://t.co/cqtwTtEqqk#BuiltForYou pic.twitter.com/UyNHcUJrh1 — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) May 12, 2025

