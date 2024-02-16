New Delhi, February 16: Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to inaugurate Indus Appstore -- the first-ever ‘Made-in-India’ Android-based app store -- on February 21, leading fintech and digital payments leader PhonePe said on Friday. As a steadfast advocate of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the minister will witness first-hand the monumental leap towards self-reliance taken by the ground-breaking app store.

“In a global-first move, the Indian startup ecosystem will come together at the milestone launch to challenge the technological, commercial and distribution monopoly of global players, and democratise the Android app marketplace,” the company said in a statement. MeitY’s Centre of Excellence Launches ‘First-of-Its-Kind’ Prototype Bluetooth Speaker Enabled With HD Radio for Indian Market.

The Indus Appstore launch event will host over 300 members from the startup and developer communities empowered by the app marketplace. This includes CEOs and founders of path-breaking and innovative companies from India who are coming together in a show of strength, said the company.

The event will delve into the app store's creation journey, offering an insider's perspective on the vision, strategic choices and technical complexities while building the Appstore. The panel discussions curated with speakers from the Indian business and developer community, will ignite meaningful conversations and provide critical insights, PhonePe said.

For more details about the event, please visit the event microsite. Indus Appstore is a native Android-based mobile app store, designed to fulfill the localised and cultural needs of Indian consumers. “With an extensive array of categories it seeks to provide users a localised, contextual and a personalised experience,” according to the company. India Will Be Key Market To Reach 'Rs 10,000 Crore Revenue' by End of 2024: HTech CEO Madhav Sheth.

Indus Appstore is available in English and 12 Indian languages, which allows users to explore the App store in their preferred language. For developers, Indus Appstore provides a fair and level playing field to list, distribute and promote their products in the Indian app ecosystem. “It provides a self-publishing platform, localization services, multiple tools to monitor and grow their apps along with a dedicated 24×7 customer support,” the company informed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2024 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).