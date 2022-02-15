Asus India launched the ROG Phone 5s Series today in the country. The ROG Phone 5s Series comprise ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro gaming smartphones. Both devices had debuted in the global market in August last year. Both smartphones will go on sale on February 18 via Flipkart. Asus ROG Phone 5s is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 57,999. On the other hand, the ROG Phone 5s Pro retails at Rs 79,999. Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro Launching Today in India, Here’s How To Watch Live Stream.

In terms of specifications, the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Asus ROG Phone 5s Series (Photo Credits: Asus)

The #ROGPhone5s is finally out and goes on sale at 12:00 PM on 18th February 2022 on @Flipkart. Experience god-like gaming, starting at just ₹ 49,999/-Know More: https://t.co/oa9Qtrj8cU#RuleThemAll #WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) February 15, 2022

Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro get a 64MP primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 24MP camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Both gaming handsets come packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The devices also get ultrasonic sensors for grip press and AirTrigger 5.

