Asus India will officially launch the ROG Phone 5s Series today in the country. The ROG Phone 5s Series will consist of ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro smartphones. Both models had debuted in the global market last year, and today, the company will introduce the handsets in India. The virtual launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed live via the company's social media channels. Asus ROG Phone 5s & ROG Phone 5s Pro India Launch Confirmed for February 15, 2022.

Both models are said to carry similar specifications as that of the global model. Both ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro is likely to sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung AMOLED E4 display with a resolution of 2448x1080 pixels.

The most coveted gaming weapon is nearly here! 1 day to go until @sharmadinesh unveils the lethal #ROGPhone5s which will redefine gaming & #RuleThemAll. Launching on 15.02.22 | 12 PM Stay tuned to know more!#WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus pic.twitter.com/RGZXI26KEx — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) February 14, 2022

Both models could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

For photography, the ROG Phone 5s Series might get a 64MP primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro snapper. Upfront, there could be a 25MP selfie snapper. The ROG Phone 5s Series will come with ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press. Both devices are said to run on Android 11 based ROG UI and are likely to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

