Asus, the Taiwanese electronics maker officially made an addition to its Zenbook and Vivobook portfolio by launching Zenbook Flip S, Zenbook Flip 13, Zenbook 14 & Vivobook Flip 14 in India. Asus Zenbook Flip S is available via Asus stores, Flipkart, Amazon India, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma & offline stores. Zenbook Flip 13 will be sold via offline retailers soon whereas Zenbook 14 is available via offline and Asus exclusive stores. Some of these Zenbook were unveiled globally in September this year.

Asus Zenbook Flip S:

The new laptop is priced at Rs 1,49,990 & features a 13-inch 4K UHD display with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. The device is powered by an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The all-new Asus Zenbook Flip S comes with 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, an edge-to-edge designed keyboard, a glass-covered touchpad and a 65W power adapter. The new laptop runs on the Windows 10 operating system with MS Office Home & Student 2019.

Asus Zenbook Flip 13:

Zenbook Flip 13 is priced from Rs 94,990 & sports a 13.3-inch OLED FHD IPS display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The new Flip 13 laptop comes powered by Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics coupled with up to 16GB of RAM & 512GB of SSD. Connectivity options include a USB 3.2 Gen Type-A port, a Type-C and an HDMI port.

Asus Zenbook 14:

Zenbook 14 flaunts a 14-inch LED-backlit FHD display with a resolution of 1920X1080 pixels. The 14-inch flip laptop comes with Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM & up to 1TB NVMe SSD. It is priced from Rs 99,990 & will be available for sale soon.

Vivobook Flip 14:

Asus' Vivobook Flip 14 price starts from Rs 51,990 and gets a 14-inch FHD LED-backlit display, Intel Core i3-1115G4 or Core i5-1135G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The device is being offered with up to 8GB of RAM & up to 512GB of SSD. The also gets an HD camera, full size backlit keyboard, intelligent palm-rejection touchpad and connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, a 45W power adapter & Bluetooth 5.0.

In addition to this, Asus also launched Vivobook S S13(S333), Zenbook 13(UX325EA) & Zenbook Flip 13(UX363) at Rs 64,990, Rs 79,990 & Rs 94,990 respectively.

