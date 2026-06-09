Beyond the App: How Astra Is Building a New Safety Standard for Indian Women

For more than a decade, the default answer to women's safety in India has lived inside a smartphone. Panic buttons, location-sharing features, distress-signal apps, and one-tap SOS systems have multiplied, each promising faster help in a crisis. They share a common logic: when something goes wrong, technology should summon a response as quickly as possible.

But a smartphone app has limits that are easy to overlook. It has to be unlocked, opened, and activated, often in the exact moment when a person is least able to do so. It depends on the phone being in hand rather than in a bag or pocket. And perhaps most importantly, it does nothing for the long stretches of ordinary life that precede any emergency, when the dominant feeling is not danger but the quiet anticipation of it.

Astra, an Indian startup, is trying to move the conversation past the app. Rather than another piece of software competing for space on a crowded home screen, the company is building a wearable safety pendant designed to function as a continuous, low-profile layer of protection. The shift in form factor is also a shift in philosophy. Instead of a tool that a woman reaches for in a moment of fear, Astra is positioning itself as something that simply stays with her, present when needed and unobtrusive when not.

That framing traces directly back to the company's founder, Krish Sibal. Sibal started Astra from a deceptively simple observation: for many women, safety is not an occasional concern that surfaces only during emergencies, but a continuous background calculation that runs through everyday decisions. Whether commuting, traveling alone, or returning home late, countless choices are shaped by an ongoing assessment of risk. Sibal saw an opportunity to rethink safety technology from a psychological angle, designing a product that treats confidence and peace of mind as outcomes worth engineering, not just emergency response. That conviction has become central to Astra's identity, positioning it less as a gadget maker and more as part of a broader movement toward human-centered protection.

The case for a new standard rests partly on hard reality. According to India's National Crime Records Bureau, crimes against women continue to be reported at an alarming scale, a fact that shapes how millions of women navigate daily life. Even as reporting and awareness have improved, safety considerations still influence ordinary decisions, including which route to take, when to travel, whom to call, and what to share with family. Much of the existing innovation in the category has concentrated on the emergency itself: rapid response, location sharing, distress signaling. Astra's argument is that emergency response, however important, addresses only one half of the problem.

The other half is emotional. Traditional safety products often carry an unintended cost, because they publicly signal vulnerability. A loud panic alarm or an obvious defensive tool can create social friction and become a constant reminder of potential danger rather than a source of reassurance. By choosing a pendant that blends into everyday wear, Astra is attempting to break that association. Protection, in this model, does not have to announce itself to be real.

That distinction might sound cosmetic, but behavioral research suggests it is not. Psychologists have long recognized that perceived safety influences confidence, decision-making, and overall well-being. People do not need to be in immediate danger to feel stress; the expectation of risk can itself become a source of anxiety. If a discreet wearable can reduce that background hum of vigilance, it delivers value long before any emergency feature is ever triggered, and ideally in a life where it never is.

A new standard, of course, cannot rest on hardware alone. Astra is careful not to overclaim. Technology cannot fix systemic challenges; no wearable can substitute for stronger institutions, better urban planning, faster justice, or cultural change. What a well-designed product can do is shape how people experience daily life within those constraints, and that is the narrower, more honest promise Astra is making.

It is also a promise that mirrors where consumer technology as a whole is heading. The most successful products of the past decade tended to disappear into everyday behavior: smartwatches absorbing fitness trackers, wireless earbuds becoming near-invisible extensions of the phone, and digital payments fading into the background of a transaction. Astra is betting that safety technology will follow the same path, away from the conspicuous app and toward something quieter.

If it succeeds, the new standard for women's safety in India may be measured less by response time and more by something harder to quantify: how freely a woman can move through her own day.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)