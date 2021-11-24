Black Friday is traditionally hosted a day after Thanksgiving and this year's Black Friday falls on November 26, 2021. Though Black Friday Sale is just one day away, several e-commerce websites have already started the sale where several smartphones, tablets, headphones and more are being offered at a discount price. Here are the top deals from the Black Friday Sale 2021.

Smartphones:-

Just like last year, smartphones are currently being offered at a discount price. Google Pixel 5a 5G is now available at $399 via the US Google Store. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is available with a $100 discount i.e. $900, via the Samsung US website. Samsung is also offering free Galaxy Buds 2 and a wireless charger. This offer will expire on December 5, 2021. Moto G Power is being offered at $180 through Amazon.com. OnePlus 9 Pro is listed on Amazon.com at $799. Apple iPhone 12 Mini is now available with 26 percent discount on the Good Guys website. The device is listed at $948.

Smart TVs:-

Insignia 24-Inch Smart Fire TV can be purchased at just $99 on Best Buy. The smart TV is originally priced at $169.99. Amazon 55-Inch Fire TV Omni Series is listed at $409.99 on Amazon.com. Samsung 43-Inch The Sero is available at $997 on Amazon.com. TCL 65-Inch 6-Series TV can be purchased at $898 on Amazon.com. It is originally priced at $1,499.

Headphones:-

HyperX Cloud Stinger gaming headset is available at $29.99 on Amazon (with a $20 discount). Similarly, Amazon Echo Buds 2nd-Gen is listed on the e-commerce website for $69.99. Sony WHCH710N noise cancelling headphones are now available for $78. Apple AirPods 2nd-Gen for $109, getting a discount of $50 on Amazon.com

Tablets:-

Tablets such as Amazon Kindle is listed on Amazon.com for $49.99. Customers can purchase Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet and Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch 128GB Android Tablet for $59.99 and $499.04, respectively.

