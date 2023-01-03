New Delhi, January 3 : German consumer electronics giant Blaupunkt on Tuesday launched a new soundbar, which comes with an 8-inch Woofer in the country, for Rs 7,999. The 'SBW250' soundbar is available on Amazon and Blaupunkt's official website, the company said in a statement.

It "boasts of 200Watt" that delivers a "thumping bass and crisp audio." It features an 8-inch Woofer encased in a solid frame that increases the feel and eliminates any vibration. Apple Watch Ultra To Get Larger Display With Micro LED Technology in 2024: Report.

Moreover, it comes with the latest version of Bluetooth that covers a wide range and also comes with a digital display for instant information. "Connecting with your TV via HDMI ARC/Optical/AUX/Line-In and Bluetooth is easy," Blaupunkt said.

"The sleek and sophisticated look offers an elegance that adds a touch of class to your audio-visual experience and the materials used are of the finest grade," it added. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Launch: Camera Details, Other Specifications Confirmed; Check Everything Here.

The SBW250 soundbar comes with an equaliser that balances and controls the audio with four sound modes-- 'Song', 'Cinema', 'Dialog' and '3D'. The new soundbar also features dedicated Karaoke and Guitar ports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2023 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).