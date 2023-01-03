New Delhi, January 3 : Redmi is going to launch its new Note 12 series in India. The Redmi Note 12 series will comprise of three devices – the Redmi Note 12, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus (Note 12 Pro+).

The new Redmi smartphone trio is launching in the Indian market on January 5. While a lot of the details about the Redmi Note 12 series are already known, thanks to its China launch. The company itself has confirmed about many details just ahead of the official India launch of the devices, especially about the India-spec Redmi Note 12 Pro. Read on to know these details. Redmi 12C Budget Smartphone Launched in China; Find Out Specs, Features and Price Details Here

Redmi Note 12 Pro Smartphone – Confirmed Details :

To start with the Chinese smartphone brand has confirmed the speculated and leaked camera details of the Redmi Note 12 Pro. The company has even posted a few sample shots taken by the Note 12 Pro, which look great with stunning colour reproduction and good details.

The sample photos shot by the Note 12 Pro look so good that they look absolutely ready to be posted on any social media platform without any form of editing or filters. Going by the reports, Redmi has confirmed that the soon to launch Note 12 Pro will pack in a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera as part of its rear camera setup. Samsung Galaxy F04 To Launch in India on January 4; Find Out Specs, Features, Expected Price and Launch Details Here.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Smartphone - Specifications :

The Redmi Note 12 Pro has already been launched in China recently and the same model is expected to launch in India. Hence, the specs are already known.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro flaunts a big 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution with a refresh rate of 120Hz refresh. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The smartphone gets powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 chipset that is backed by 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset is available in four variants in China, which are also expected in India, these include - 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration options. The Note 12 Pro runs of the previous Android 12 OS topped with the MIUI 13 custom skin.

The device packs in a 5000mAh battery with support of 67W fast charging in China, and the same is expected in the India-spec model. The phone also has stereo speaker support.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro will come with a triple rear primary camera system comprising of a confirmed 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro sensors, while there’s a 16MP front selfie camera. The device will be offering 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C port connectivity options.

