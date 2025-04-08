New Delhi, April 8: BSNL 5G services may soon roll out in India. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has reportedly allocated INR 61,000 crore worth of 5G spectrum to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) for allowing the telecom operator to roll out its 5G services across the country. BSNL 5G is expected to initially launch in select cities, and it may start in Delhi, with plans for a wider expansion in the future

As per a report of The Economic Times, BSNL has been granted 5G spectrum worth INR 61,000 crore by the DoT. This allocation is said to include premium spectrum bands like 700 MHz and 3300 MHz for deployment of 5G services in India. Officials reportedly mentioned that the government has provided sufficient funding to meet BSNL’s capital expenditure requirements for the future. They added that additional financial support will be given as the telecom company begins its large-scale rollout of 5G services. 5G Services Now Available in 773 out of 776 Districts, 4.69 Lakh 5G Base Transceiver Stations Installed by TSPs in India: Government.

Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, reportedly stated that the government has reserved spectrumin the 700MHz, 3300MHz, and 26GHzbands. The reserved spectrum is intended to support BSNL in rolling out and providing 5G services across the country.

In February, the Union Cabinet approved an additional financial package of INR 6,000 crore to support BSNL’s to expand its 4G network. The funding is aimed at cover the gap in planned capex by BSNL and MTNL tostrengthen their infrastructure. As per reports, the government has invested approximately INR 3.22 lakh crore in BSNL and MTNL since 2019 as part of three major revival packages. What Is Reliance Jio 5.5G Network? What It Means for Users? Know All About the New Cutting-Edge Version of 5G Technology That Promises Speeds of up to 10Gbps.

BSNL is currently managing the operations of MTNL in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai, has reportedly been facing a decline in its customer base. The drop is said to be the absence of a nationwide 4G network. However, BSNL and MTNL are hopeful that the upcoming rollout of 4G and 5G services across India will help curb customer loss and strengthen their position in the market.

