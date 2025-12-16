Mumbai, December 16: Realme has launched its new smartphone lineup, the Realme NARZO 90 series 5G, in India, including two models: the Realme NARZO 90x 5G and the Realme NARZO 90 5G. Both the devices are aimed at users seeking capable 5G smartphones that balance performance, battery life, and everyday usability within the competitive mid-range segment.

With refreshed designs and modern hardware, the Realme NARZO 90 series 5G focuses on delivering smooth performance, reliable connectivity, and practical features for daily use. The lineup targets students and young professionals who want long-lasting batteries, clean software, and solid multimedia capabilities without stretching their budget. Realme NARZO 90 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Realme NARZO 90 Series 5G Smartphone Launched in India.

Realme Narzo 90x 5G Price, Specifications and Features

The Realme NARZO 90x 5G is priced in India starting at INR 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, with an effective discounted price of INR 11,999, while the 6GB + 128GB model is available at INR 15,499 after offers. The smartphone will be sold in Carbon Black and Victory Blue colour options. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor, paired with Mali G-57 MC2 and 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card. POCO C85 5G Sale Today Goes Live in India, Here’s Price, Specifications and Features of New POCO C Series Smartphone.

The NARZO 90x 5G features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and peak brightness of 1,200 nits, protected by DT-Star D+ glass. In the camera department, it sports a 50MP Sony IMX852 rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The device runs Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0, includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP65-rated dust and splash resistance, MIL-STD-810H durability, and is backed by a large 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Realme Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2025 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).