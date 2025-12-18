Mumbai, December 18: Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G specifications and features have been confirmed ahead of its launch on January 6, 2025. The company has officially announced the details on its website, including the camera, battery size, charging speed, processor, IP rating and more. The details suggest that the device will offer a unique combination of specifications in its segment. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G will come with a quad-camera module design on the rear.

The Redmi Note 15 5G is set to go live in the international market alongside the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G. The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that the standard model will feature a 108MP Master Pixel camera on the rear, promising improved clarity and detail. Check out all the confirmed specifications and features here. Realme 16 Pro Series Launch Soon in India With Upgraded Specifications, Will Include Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro Plus; Here’s What To Expect.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G Specifications and Features

The upcoming Redmi Note 15 5G will come with a 5,520mAh battery supporting 45W wired charging and will offer a five-year battery life assurance from Xiaomi. Additionally, the device will feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. Reports suggest that the smartphone is likely to be available globally with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and the Indian counterpart may follow the same configuration. Realme Neo 8 New Details Leaked Ahead of Its Rumoured Launch in China; Check Its Processor, Display and Other Specifications.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Poland variant features a 108MP primary camera, an IP65 rating, HyperOS 2, a 20MP front-facing camera, and a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. Reports indicate that the secondary camera on the device will be an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

