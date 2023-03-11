San Francisco, March 11: Microsoft plans to release GPT-4 as early as next week, with the ability to create AI-generated videos from simple text prompts. Andreas Braun, Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft Germany, recently confirmed that GPT-4 will be unveiled next week at an event called -- AI in Focus -- Digital Kickoff, reports Windows Central.

"We will introduce GPT-4 next week, where we have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities - for example, videos," Braun was quoted as saying. AI Chatbot: Salesforce-Owned Enterprise Chat App Slack Integrates ChatGPT To Help Companies.

The report said that GPT-4 is the next iteration of OpenAI's Large Language Model (LLM), and it should be significantly more powerful than GPT-3.5, which powers the current version of ChatGPT.

ChatGPT and other GPT-3.5-powered technologies are currently limited to text-based responses. However, Braun's comments imply that this may change with the release of GPT-4. The multimodal models of the LLM could pave the way for video production and other types of content, according to the report. Discord Updates Its Bot with ChatGPT-like Features.

Meanwhile, the AI-powered Bing search engine has surpassed 100 million daily active users, as ChatGPT's integration into Bing has helped the company grow its usage within a month like never before. Its rival Google Search engine has more than 1 billion daily active users. Roughly one-third of daily Bing preview users are using AI chat daily.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2023 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).