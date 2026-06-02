Claude AI Down: Anthropic Confirms Global Outage Affecting Web, App and API Services

Anthropic's generative artificial intelligence platform, Claude, is experiencing a major global outage that has disrupted services for thousands of professionals, developers, and students worldwide. According to tracking data from independent monitor Downdetector, the operational failure spiked rapidly around midday on Tuesday, June 2, locking users out of multiple touchpoints. The company has officially acknowledged the system issues, stating that its engineering teams have identified the root cause and are actively deploying technical fixes to restore server functionality.

Scope of Claude's Service Disruption

The outage has affected user interactions across Anthropic's entire product ecosystem rather than being confined to a single localised region. Downdetector telemetry indicates that approximately 62 per cent of the initial complaints originated from users completely unable to access or load the primary web interface. Claude AI Expands Enterprise Push As Anthropic Unveils New Models and Prepares for IPO.

Is Claude Down? Asks X User

is claude down? both web and mobile been stuck like this for over 10mins pic.twitter.com/k9AnvNNMb3 — vibeman (@vibeman_0) June 2, 2026

Claude is Offline

Is Claude down for everyone or just the free users?! pic.twitter.com/qFnxC61QOj — Amateur (@SgAtishay) June 2, 2026

Claude Is Down, Says X User

Claude is down 🚨 Who else keeps checking the status page every 10 minutes waiting for it to come back? Be honest… How many times have you refreshed the status page today? 😅 pic.twitter.com/Mf562Lmnt3 — Abhijeet Singh (@imabhijeet_s) June 2, 2026

Simultaneously, a substantial volume of reports confirmed that both the standalone desktop application and the mobile software versions remain entirely unresponsive. Users attempting to interact with the chatbot have reported experiencing severe interface lag, completely blank responses, or a total failure to load historical chat archives.

Impact on Developers and the API Ecosystem

The technical breakdown has extended past user-facing applications into Claude’s application programming interface (API). The API functions as the critical backend infrastructure that external corporations and independent developers utilise to integrate Anthropic’s models directly into their proprietary software. Because the API is currently returning error codes, a cascading domino effect has disrupted numerous third-party tools and enterprise applications that rely on Claude's processing power. Software engineers and automated systems across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit have reported widespread integration failures, halting ongoing coding and development workflows. Claude AI Costs Company USD 500 Million in a Month Due to Unrestricted Usage: Report.

Affected Models and Anthropic's Response

Anthropic responded to the mounting operational complaints by updating its official system status page. The company validated the ongoing disruption, confirming that it was detecting "elevated errors across multiple models". According to the status logs, the technical issues are simultaneously impacting the firm's entire flagship lineup of large language models. This includes:

Claude 3.5 Sonnet (The primary flagship model)

Claude 3 Opus (The high-complexity reasoning model)

Claude 3 Haiku (The high-speed utility model)

Current Mitigation Status of Anthropic's AI Chatbot Claude

Anthropic's internal engineering team has since updated the active incident status to "Identified". This designation indicates that the underlying infrastructure bottleneck or software anomaly has been isolated, shifting the internal team's focus toward deploying server-side patches. The artificial intelligence firm has not yet published an exact estimated time of arrival (ETA) for full service restoration. Until the deployment fixes are entirely implemented across the global network, users attempting to access the platform will continue to encounter error messages or unresponsive interfaces.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Downdetector), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 08:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).