In today's ever-evolving digital landscape, businesses continuously encounter complex problems requiring innovative solutions. Companies are increasingly embracing cloud computing to automate processes, improve operational efficiency, and create value for their customers. Among the many experts leading the charge in cloud technology, Soumya Barman sets himself apart with his unparalleled expertise in Cloud-native application design and development.

Soumya Barman's dedication to solving the hardest business challenges using his expertise in cloud-native application design and development has earned him recognition as a Cloud expert known widely within the industry. With more than 18 years of experience in software development, Soumya has worked with more than 20 clients across 4 different continents, delivering significant business values. In his current Senior Architect role at McKinsey & Company and during his earlier employment with Slalom Consulting, he has helped numerous clients with his Cloud expertise to achieve significant business benefits and cost savings.

One notable instance of Soumya's problem-solving capabilities in the past, is his successful work in automating task assignments and task completion for a multinational E-Commerce client using AWS Cloud native services. Soumya served as the lead architect and led the development team during the implementation phase, creating an orchestration engine to integrate multiple in-house applications. His solution automated task creation and skill-based task routing & assignments by transforming and enriching events from multiple source systems. Different events were ingested into the processing engine using different data formats and technology. Based on the type of events, different enrichment flows and orchestration logic were built. Enriched events, then create a task and assign the task based on the agent's skill set. A monitoring solution was also built as part of the implementation to represent the real-time view of the system, and periodic reports were generated, capturing the agent’s performance and metrics. Different dashboards were built to provide a curated experience for each persona of the system.

This innovative approach had a significant impact on the business. By automating crucial processes, Soumya managed to decrease the manual effort of task distribution and task tracking substantially, reducing the number of full-time employees required to perform the manual tasks. This solution was estimated to provide more than $1M saving for the client over 3 years. In addition, the solution greatly improved the team's key performance indicators (KPIs), demonstrating the effectiveness of Soumya's approach in delivering value for the client. His ability to leverage cloud-native solutions to address complex challenges is a testament to his expertise in the field.

In addition to his professional achievements, Soumya's commitment to continuous learning and certification further sets him apart from his peers. His extensive list of “Professional” level cloud certifications in AWS Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud showcase his deep expertise in various cloud platforms. Moreover, his articles on complex Cloud implementations, published on the DZone and HackerNoon platforms, have not only provided valuable insights for the Cloud community but also helped many professionals successfully pass Cloud certification exams. As cloud computing continues to reshape businesses globally, professionals like Soumya will undeniably play an integral role in pushing the frontiers of innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.

Soumya's active involvement in various professional associations speaks volumes about his prominence in the technology community. As an Eminent Fellow member of the Scholars Academic and Scientific Society (SAS Society), a Fellow member of The Research World, and a lifetime member of the International Association of Engineers, he advocates for continuous learning, skill development, and knowledge-sharing within the industry. He also plays an essential role as a judge for prestigious awards like the Globee Awards, Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards, and the CODiE Awards, further cementing his reputation as a thought leader in the technology community.