New Delhi, April 1: Nothing sub-brand CMF is expected to release a new smartphone soon. The company may soon launch the CMF Phone 2 in India. The smartphone is likely to offer upgrades in design and performance. While the launch date is not confirmed, leaks suggest that CMF Phone 2 will likely come with an AMOLED display, MediaTek processor, and an advanced camera setup. The smartphone is likely to feature a matte finish design.

As per reports, CMF Phone 2 is expected to launch next month. Apart from the smartphone the company may also launch other products like CMF Watch 3 Pro, Buds Pro 3, and Neckband Pro 2. As per reports, the CMF Phone 2 price is anticipated to be around INR 17,999 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB and 256GB variant is expected to be priced at INR 19,999. Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G and Realme NARZO 80x 5G Launch in India on April 9; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

CMF Phone 2 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The CMF Phone 2 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone may offer a 120Hz refresh rate, and it may reach a peak brightness of up to 2,500 nits. The CMF Phone 2 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. It is likely to come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launch Tomorrow in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The CMF Phone 2 is expected to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear. It may include a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP camera. The device may come with a 16MP front camera. It is also said to have an IP64 certification for protection against dust and water splashes. The smartphone could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging. The CMF Phone 2 is likely to run on NothingOS 3.1 based on Android 15.

