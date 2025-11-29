New Delhi, November 29: Nothing has begun releasing its Nothing OS 4.0 update, based on Android 16, to supported devices. The update reportedly started to roll out in last week. The Nothing OS 4.0 update rollout was first received by the Nothing Phone 3, as it expands its premium software experience to a wider user base.

The update is gradually reaching more Nothing smartphones. As per a report of The Tech Outlook, the Nothing OS 4.0 update is now rolling out to the Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing Phone 2, and Nothing Phone 2a Plus models. For the Nothing Phone (2), the rollout comes with firmware version B4.0-251119-1654. The Nothing Phone (2a) is receiving version B4.0-251120-1747, while the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is getting the update version B4.0-251120-1812. Users are recommended to back up their data before installing the update. Nothing OS 4.0 Rollout Begins: Nothing Phone 3 Becomes 1st To Get Latest Android 16-Based Update, Check Out Other Eligible Devices and Timeline; Know Key Features.

Nothing OS 4.0 Features

Nothing OS 4.0 update introduces a new visual experience across the interface with redesigned native app icons and an updated status bar for a cleaner look. Users can check two new lock-screen clock faces in customisation, along with a password page featuring a wallpaper blur effect on the Nothing Phone 2. The update also focuses on usability enhancements like smoother transitions and improved animations.

As per reports, A new Extra Dark Mode option delivers an even deeper black theme for comfortable viewing in low light, while haptic feedback at the maximum and minimum volume levels provides a subtle physical cue so users can adjust audio without checking the screen. The Nothing OS 4.0 update brings improvements in the camera experience. The default preset list has been updated with visual styles. Realme C85 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Realme Smartphone Launched in India.

Filters now support intensity adjustments, along with a 'Stretch’ effect. Motion Photos also get an upgrade with longer recording time and audio support. The company has added Nothing brand watermarks and artistic frames. Additionally, the camera interface has been redesigned with optimised interactions.

