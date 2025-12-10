Mumbai, December 9: Nothing has officially revealed the Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition in India. This special edition of the Phone 3a has been crafted in collaboration with the brand’s global community, featuring unique design elements, custom UI touches and a limited-run production model that sets it apart from the standard Nothing Phone 3a.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition brings improvements in display quality, photography, battery efficiency and software experience compared to its predecessor. It retains the clean Nothing OS interface, offers a smooth AMOLED panel, upgraded camera hardware and stereo audio enhancements. The device features the community-developed Android skin and maintains Nothing’s iconic transparent aesthetic. Realme P4x 5G Sale Today in India, Smartphone Will Be Available on Flipkart and Online Store; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Price in India, Sale Details

The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition price in India is INR 28,999 for the single 12GB + 256GB model. Nothing will produce only 1,000 units of this device, making it a collector-focused offering for Nothing fans. The handset will be available exclusively through Nothing’s official website and select online partners.

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Specifications and Features

The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition offers powerful performance with its Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, which is capable of achieving an AnTuTu score between 8,60,000 and 9,00,000. It is paired with an Adreno 720 GPU. It features a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 10-bit colour depth and 3,000 nits peak brightness.

The smartphone features a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP 2× telephoto sensor. On the front, a 32MP camera handles selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging. Other features include Nothing OS 3.2 based on Android 15, stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP64 splash resistance, dual SIM support, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. Lava Play Max Launched in India Featuring MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chip; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Lava Smartphone.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition stands out with its transparent back, customised interface and community-driven design, offering a distinctive option in the mid-range smartphone segment.

