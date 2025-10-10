New Delhi, October 10: Discord is under scrutiny after a data breach may have exposed sensitive information of nearly 70,000 users. The leaked data includes government ID photos, making it one of the platform’s more serious security incidents. The hack has raised concerns about user privacy and the safety measures to protect personal information.

Discord recently identified a data theft incident in which a third-party customer service provider was accessed by an unauthorised party. In a press release, Discord said, "This was not a breach of Discord, but rather a breach of a third party service provider, 5CA, that we used to support our customer service efforts." The platform further noted, "An unauthorized party targeted our third-party customer support services to access user data, with a view to extort a financial ransom from Discord." What Is Zero-Click Hack? Know All About New ‘Interaction-Less’ Attack by Cybercriminals That Recently Compromised WhatsApp, Steps To Prevent and Stay Safe.

Discord, the messaging and chat platform popular with gamers, has revealed that around 70,000 users may have had their government ID photos exposed. These IDs were used by a third-party vendor to review age-related appeals. The company clarified that no messages or user activities were accessed beyond what was shared with Customer Support or Trust & Safety agents.

In a press release, Discord said, "protecting the privacy and security of our users is a top priority. That’s why it’s important to us that we’re transparent with them about events that impact their personal information." Upon discovering the breach, the company immediately revoked the vendor’s access to its ticketing system, launched an internal investigation, engaged a leading computer forensics firm, and involved law enforcement to support recovery efforts. How To Protect Your Phone From Hackers? Learn Best Ways To Prevent Mobile Malware Attacks Leading to Financial Losses and Data Leaks.

In the Discord breach, the data exposed was related to its customer service system. This may include users' names, Discord usernames, email addresses, and other contact details shared with support, along with limited billing information like payment type, the last four digits of credit cards, and purchase history. IP addresses, messages with support agents, some internal corporate data, and government ID images were also accessed. Full credit card numbers, CCV codes, passwords, and regular Discord messages were not affected.

