Tel Aviv-Yaf, September 16: Fiverr, an international freelancing service provider, will lay off 30% of its workforce amid an AI push. As per estimates, the Israel-based online digital service marketplace has started adopting artificial intelligence rapidly to automate its systems and streamline its operations. The upcoming round of Fiverr layoffs will likely affect 250 employees.

Fiverr offers various online services for freelancers looking for work globally and also allows people to hunt global talent for their projects. Fiverr is not alone in reducing its workforce to adopt AI for operations. Salesforce, Microsoft, Intel, Oracle, and Meta are some of the leading tech giants that also laid off employees to focus on artificial intelligence development or adopt it in the workplace, replacing engineers, sales, and other teams. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Addresses Employee's Concerns About ‘Lack of Empathy’ After Layoffs and Return-to-Office Mandate, Says ‘We Will Do Better’.

Fiverr Layoffs: Here's Everything to Know

Fiverr layoffs will likely affect around 250 employees, confirmed by the company. With these people gone, the freelancing major will be left with around 500 employees. As of December 2024, Fiverr boasted 762 employees. The layoffs were announced by Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman on Microsoft's professional networking platform LinkedIn.

Micha Kaufman announced, "Hey team, I am writing to you today with an important update on Fiverr." He explained how AI has been reshaping the work and making the interaction between humans and machines immersive. Kaufman said that artificial intelligence would lead to fundamental changes in business operations and bring new possibilities.

Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman said, "We’re already one of the companies to embrace AI across everything we do, and we are reaping the benefits of what small, productive AI teams can deliver." He said that artificial intelligence was integrated with Neo, Fiverr Go, and Dynamic Matching.

He said Fiverr would focus on building AI infrastructure to bring transformation. He said, "This transformation requires a painful reset, and as we make it, we will be parting ways with approximately 250 team members across the different departments, resulting in a smaller and flatter organization." Oracle Layoffs: US-Based Software Giant Lays Off 100 Employees in India Amid Ongoing Restructuring; Know Why.

Next, he emphasized that fewer people would result in more productivity at Fiverr. Micha Kaufman highlighted fluidity in the labor force and evolving human skills, along with AI, blurring the line between products and services. He thanked all the people who will be affected by Fiverr layoffs and said, "I’m deeply thankful to all of you, internally and externally, for making Fiverr what it is today. And I’m incredibly excited for what's yet to come."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Micha Kaufman LinkedIn Post). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2025 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).