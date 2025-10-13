New Delhi, October 13: Elon Musk’s xAI is reportedly working on "world models" to create AI-generated video games. The company has brought in experts from Nvidia to design systems. Musk has hinted that xAI is planning to launch its AI-generated video game before the end of next year. The project highlights Musk’s goal to push xAI AI research, joining companies like Meta and Google in developing models that can design and interact with physical spaces.

As per a report of Financial Times, xAI has hired two Nvidia researchers, Zeeshan Patel and Ethan He. Both have experience working on advanced world models and will contribute to xAI’s efforts in developing AI systems capable of designing physical environments. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk said, "The XAI game studio will release a great AI-generated game before the end of next year." Elon Musk’s xAI Grok Imagine Enables Cinematic 360-Degree Camera Shots for Creators; Know How To Create Videos Using Custom Prompt.

Elon Musk Says, ‘The XAI Game Studio Will Release a Great AI-Generated Game Before the End of Next Year’

The XAI game studio will release a great AI-generated game before the end of next year https://t.co/F14rJXNzk9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2025

As per reports, World models have the potential to take AI beyond the limits of text-based large language models (LLMs) that power tools like ChatGPT and xAI’s Grok. xAI is reportedly developing these models with plans to use them in video games for interactive 3D environments. The company has opened new roles for specialists in image and video generation to be part of its "omni team." The division focuses on building AI systems that go beyond text and can understand and create content in multiple formats, like images, videos, and audio. Comet Browser Android App To Launch in India Soon, but After Diwali 2025: Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas.

As per reports, salaries range from about USD 1,80,000 to USD 4,40,000 a year. xAI is also hiring a "video games tutor" to train Grok in creating AI-powered video games and support users to explore AI-driven game design, offering USD 45 to USD 100 per hour. World models reportedly rely on video and data from robots to learn how the real world works. Developing these models remains a complex task, as gathering enough high-quality data to accurately represent real-world environments is challenging and expensive.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Financial Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

