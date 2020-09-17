Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Realme 7i handset in the Indonesian market. The company also introduced the Realme 7 smartphone along with Realme 7i. Realme 7i will be first available for flash sale on September 18 via Lazada, Akulaku & Realme Indonesia website. There is no information about the international availability of Realme 7i. Open sales of the handset will commence from September 19 across Indonesia.

In terms of specifications, features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD multi-touch punch-hole display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels & a 90Hz refresh rate.

realme 7i hadir dengan harga special Rp 3.099.000 (8GB+128GB), bisa kalian dapetin di flash sale 18 September 2020 jam 10:00 WIB di https://t.co/SfwQBldHOq @LazadaID dan @akulakuID. Dan segera di seluruh Indonesia tanggal 19 September 2020.#64MPPowerMaster #realme7i #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/3J35TGh3NV — realme Indonesia (@realmeindonesia) September 17, 2020

For photography, the smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera module featuring a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP B&W shooter, a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies & video calls. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 7i Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme Indonesia)

The device is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging support. Realme 7i runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headphone jack & a USB Type-C port.

Realme 7i Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme Indonesia)

Coming to the pricing, Realme 7i is priced at IDR 3,199,000 (approximately Rs 15,860) for the sole 8GB & 128GB variant.

