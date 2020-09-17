Samsung Mobile India launched the Galaxy M51 smartphone in the country last week. The handset will be made available for buyers tomorrow at 12 pm IST via Amazon India. Notably, this will be Galaxy M51's first sale since its launch, that took place on September 10, 2020. The smartphone comes in two variants wherein the base model is priced at Rs 24,999 for 6GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 26,999.

As a part of the launch offer, the South Korean tech giant is providing a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC bank cards and EMI. Apart from this, there's also an option of 6-month no-cost EMI along with up to Rs 18,000 exchange benefits. It is important to note that these benefits are valid until September 20, 2020.

Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 24,999 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Starting ₹24999 with an additional flat ₹2000 off on HDFC Bank Cards till 20th Sep on Amazon. T&C apply. Hurry sale starts 18th Sep, 12 noon. https://t.co/3wefnv2o3l#GalaxyM51 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 17, 2020

Talking about the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display with a hole-punch cutout positioned in the center. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 730G chipset that is clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M51 India Launch (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Coming to the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy M51 gets a camera module at the back. It consists a 64MP snapper assisted by a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie camera, which is positioned in the hole-punch cutout.

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

It runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box. The smartphone is backed by a massive 7000 mAh battery with 25W Type-C fast charging support. The phone also features a reverse charging option. The company claims that the battery is adequate enough to deliver up to 64 hours of talk time, 32 hours of video playtime, and 182 hours of music playback on a single charge.

