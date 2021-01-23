The Xiaomi Mi 10T series was launched in the country last year in October. Xiaomi's Mi 10T series comprise of Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. The former was launched at Rs 35,999 while the latter retailed at Rs 39,999 respectively. As a part of Republic Day sales, the Mi 10T is listed on Flipkart and Mi.com with big discounts. Interested customers can avail benefits of Rs 3,000 whole buying the Mi 10T phone. Xiaomi Mi 11 Flagship Smartphone Sells 10 Lakh Units in China: Report.

The 6GB + 128GB variant of the Mi 10T is now priced at Rs 32,999 while the 8GB model now costs Rs 34,999. Previously, both the variants were priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 34,999. The handset comes in two colour options - Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver. Buyers can avail a discount of Rs 3,000 using ICICI bank credit and debit cards along with no-cost EMI options.

Customers purchasing the Mi 10T phone via Flipkart can avail BuyBack Guarantee option at just Rs 1 assuring a value of Rs 23,100 when exchanging older device within 12 months.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Series (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)Talking about the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 10T gets a 6.67-inch punch-hole IPS LCD FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, there is a 64MP triple rear camera module and 20MP selfie shooter. Other highlights of the handset are 5,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, dual speakers, and more.

