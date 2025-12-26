Beijing, December 26: Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition smartphones in China, expanding its premium flagship smartphone lineup. Both devices focus heavily on flagship performance, cutting-edge display technology and professional-grade photography, backed by Xiaomi’s long-standing collaboration with Leica. With a massive battery, ultra-fast charging and next-generation hardware, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra series is positioned to compete directly with the best Android flagships in the market.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra series comes with a large battery capacity paired with blazing-fast wired and wireless charging, ensuring long endurance without compromising convenience. Photography is another major focus, with a powerful Leica-tuned camera system, including a 1-inch primary sensor and a high-resolution telephoto lens, making the devices ideal for mobile photography enthusiasts. Redmi Note 15 5G India Launch Set on January 6; Check Out Specifications, Features and Expected Price Range.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price, Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6.9-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and an impressive 3,500 nits peak brightness. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage for top-tier performance. It packs a 6,800mAh battery with 90W wired, 50W wireless and 22.5W reverse charging, while global variants will feature a 6,000mAh battery.

The camera setup includes a 50MP 1-inch OmniVision OV50X primary sensor with OIS, a 200MP telephoto lens offering 3.2x–4.3x optical zoom with tele-macro support, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus. A 50MP autofocus front camera handles selfies. The phone runs Android 16 with HyperOS 3. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is priced starting at CNY 6,999 (around INR 89,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs CNY 7,499 (around INR 96,000). The top-end 16GB RAM + 1TB storage version is priced at CNY 8,499 (around INR 1,09,000).

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Price, Specifications and Features

The Leica Edition shares the same core hardware, display, processor, battery and connectivity features as the standard model. However, it stands out with Leica-optimised imaging algorithms, exclusive camera colour profiles and enhanced tuning for natural tones, contrast and professional photography output.

The Leica Edition is aimed at users who prioritise an authentic Leica photography experience, offering refined image processing and a premium aesthetic while retaining features such as a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 7, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 and Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 3.0 protection. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition is priced at CNY 7,999 (around INR 1,02,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option, while the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant is available for CNY 8,999 (around INR 1,15,000). iPhone 17e Launch in 2026: Apple’s iPhone 16e Successor Expected to Arrive Next Year With Upgraded Features and Refined Design.

The Leica Edition is offered in Black and Off White colour options. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will go on sale in China from December 27 via the Xiaomi online store and will be available in Black, White, Cold Smoky Purple and Starry Green colour variants.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Xiaomi China Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2025 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).