Google Pixel 7 Series is confirmed to debut globally on October 6, 2022. The Pixel 7 Series will comprise Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. The Pixel 7 Series global launch will be followed by its pre-booking in several countries, including India. Ahead of the launch, Google India's twitter handle has confirmed that both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models will be available for pre-booking in the country on October 6, at 9:30 pm IST on Flipkart. Google Pixel 7 Listed on Amazon With Pricing: Report.

In terms of specifications, both Pixel 7 models will come powered by 2nd-gen Google's Tensor chipset - Tensor G2. The vanilla model is said to sport a 6.3-inch display, whereas the Pro variant might come with a 6.7-inch screen.

For optics, the Pixel 7 handset is rumoured to get a 50MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, there could be an 11MP front snapper.

On the other side, the Pixel 7 Pro is likely to sport a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 48MP telephoto camera. At the front, there could be a 11MP selfie shooter. The Pixel 7 is said to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro is likely to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. The Pixel 7 Series will run on Android 13 OS.

