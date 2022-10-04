Google Pixel 7 Series launch is set for October 6, 2022. The company teased the upcoming Pixel 7 Series on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date and time. According to the teaser, the Pixel 7 Series launch will take place at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST). Ahead of its launch, specifications of both models have been leaked online on Slashleaks. Google Pixel 7 Listed on Amazon With Pricing: Report.

Google Pixel 7 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Pixel is said to get a 6.3-inch FHD+ screen. Both models will be powered by the 2nd-Gen Tensor chipset and Titan M2 security co-processor. The vanilla model might come with 8GB of RAM, whereas the Pro model could come with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Booking To Begin on October 6, 2022.

The Pixel 7 is rumoured to feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera and 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro is likely to come equipped with a 48MP triple rear camera module. At the front, there might be a 10.8MP selfie snapper. The Pixel 7 Series is expected to come with a Movie Motion Blur camera mode, up to 5x optical zoom, a fingerprint scanner and a face unlock feature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2022 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).